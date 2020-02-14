Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blair & Son Funeral Directors
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blair & Son Funeral Directors
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blair & Son Funeral Directors
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrle Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrle (Jenkins) Barry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrle (Jenkins) Barry Obituary
Myrle passed away at Brockville General Hospital on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at the age of 88 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband Gerald "Gerry" Barry. Myrle was the dear mother of Anne (Murray) Stephenson, Lynne (Robert) McInnis, Janet (Scott) Collins, Barbara (Jim) Fournier. Myrle was the best Grandma ever to Carrie and Krista Stephenson, Rachael and Liam McInnis, Sarah and Craig Collins, Spencer, Brady and Connor Fournier and great grandmother to Sydney, Reagan, Brooklyn, Owen and Evie. She was the loved sister of Carol (Bert) and the late Murray. She was the dear sister-in-law to Dwain (Isabel) and Bev (Deanna) Barry. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Friday, February 14th, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. The funeral service will be held in St. Paul's United Church on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. followed by interment in Elmwood Cemetery. Family and friends are invited back to the St. Paul's Church Hall for a time of refreshments and sharing of memories. In remembrance of Myrle, contributions to St. Pauls United Church or the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -