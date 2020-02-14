|
Myrle passed away at Brockville General Hospital on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at the age of 88 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband Gerald "Gerry" Barry. Myrle was the dear mother of Anne (Murray) Stephenson, Lynne (Robert) McInnis, Janet (Scott) Collins, Barbara (Jim) Fournier. Myrle was the best Grandma ever to Carrie and Krista Stephenson, Rachael and Liam McInnis, Sarah and Craig Collins, Spencer, Brady and Connor Fournier and great grandmother to Sydney, Reagan, Brooklyn, Owen and Evie. She was the loved sister of Carol (Bert) and the late Murray. She was the dear sister-in-law to Dwain (Isabel) and Bev (Deanna) Barry. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Friday, February 14th, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. The funeral service will be held in St. Paul's United Church on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. followed by interment in Elmwood Cemetery. Family and friends are invited back to the St. Paul's Church Hall for a time of refreshments and sharing of memories. In remembrance of Myrle, contributions to St. Pauls United Church or the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 14, 2020