Retired-Teacher Myrna Watson (Hill) of Braeside, Ontario passed away at home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack (Robert John) Watson in 2016. Loving daughter of the late Roy and Milicent Hill of Sundridge, Ontario. Dearly loved mother of Peter Watson and his wife Susan (Limlaw) and David Watson, all of Braeside. Loved grandmother of Curtis Watson and his wife Jackie (Shields) and proud great-grandmother of Russell James Watson, all of Cobden. Loving sister of Kathleen Stephenson and Dorothy Magee and sister-in-law of Keith Anderson. Predeceased by brother Jim and sisters, Trude, Marg, Bette and Joan. She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, friends, and her dogs Manny and Molly. She will be missed. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Cremation to take place. Condolences/Tributes at www.boycefuneralhome.ca