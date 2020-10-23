1/2
Myrna Watson
Retired-Teacher Myrna Watson (Hill) of Braeside, Ontario passed away at home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack (Robert John) Watson in 2016. Loving daughter of the late Roy and Milicent Hill of Sundridge, Ontario. Dearly loved mother of Peter Watson and his wife Susan (Limlaw) and David Watson, all of Braeside. Loved grandmother of Curtis Watson and his wife Jackie (Shields) and proud great-grandmother of Russell James Watson, all of Cobden. Loving sister of Kathleen Stephenson and Dorothy Magee and sister-in-law of Keith Anderson. Predeceased by brother Jim and sisters, Trude, Marg, Bette and Joan. She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, friends, and her dogs Manny and Molly. She will be missed. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Cremation to take place. Condolences/Tributes at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyce Funeral Home
138 Daniel Street
Arnprior, ON K7S 2L3
(613) 623-2538
