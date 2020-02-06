|
|
It is with great sadness that family and friends of Myrna "Wilma" Wilson (Ross) share news of her passing, peacefully in her sleep, on January 31, 2020. Wilma was the first of three children born to Victoria ("Vicky") Mercer and John Ross in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on May 18, 1937, and step-father Vic Mercer, and is survived by her brother Wendell Ross and sister Gail Carson, and her loving children David (Penny Arsenault), Brian (Benita Nobel), Stephen and Cathy (Brian McAsey), as well as her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wilma married Ron Wilson while both were serving in the RCAF, and went on to a successful career in real estate sales and management. More than anything, she loved to dote on her grandchildren and when she wasn't baking up a storm, she was out tending to her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. Wilma will be lovingly remembered at a celebration of life event to be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. In lieu of flowers, donations to CHEO would be appreciated by her family. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 6, 2020