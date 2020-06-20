Beloved by many, Nadine passed away in Almonte, on June 17th, 2020. Married for 54 years to her sweetheart Jim, who passed in 2011. Loving mother to Tara (David) Lobsinger, Holly (Brad) Ebbs, Heidi, and Charles; predeceased in 1994 by her daughter Heather. Cherished grandmother to Eira, Evelyn, Stacey, Thomas, Ashley, Kate, Ceili, and Anna. Nadine was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Patricia (Smith) Zuest and her brother Ernie. Dear sister to Joe (Jessie) Zuest, Vern, Lloyd, and Marsha (Ed Cooper) Zuest. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private for the family. Nadine will be interred in the Scotch Line Cemetery with Jim and Heather. In remembrance, donations may be made directly to the Ottawa Heart Institute 40 Ruskin St, Ottawa, ON K1Y 4W7 https://foundation.ottawaheart.ca/. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 20, 2020.