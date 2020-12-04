ARGUE, Nancy Ann (nee Mitchell) With heavy hearts the family announces that Nancy passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute on Monday evening, November 30, 2020. She was 73. Cherished wife and best friend of Charlie. Devoted mum of Shannon Suggitt-Roch (Jonathan), Erin Suggitt, Sara Suggitt (Jeff Steenbakkers), Meagan Daly (Shaun) and Laura Argue. Much loved grandma of Connor, Luca, Annabella, Olivya, Huntly, Graysen, Brodie, Collin and Nora. Dear sister of John (Shirley) and Jamie (Kim). Predeceased by her husband David (1997). Daughter of the late Jim and Eva (nee Hamilton) Mitchell. Also predeceased by her sister Susan and her brother Gord. Nancy was one of the founding members of the West Carleton Garden Club and an active member in her communities. She loved to spend time at the cottage as well as with family and friends. Nancy's final care and arrangements were entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Friends and family were invited to join us for a Live Webcast Tribute in memory of Nancy on Friday, December 4th at 10 o'clock. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Nancy, please consider the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily.ca