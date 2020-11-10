1/1
Nancy Grace FOLKARD
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 6, 2020 at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital. Nancy is survived by her loving husband and best friend Don. Dearly loved mother of Kevin Folkard and Tracey Lynn (Mike) Cranston, proud and loving nan to Carson Folkard, Carter Cranston, Mackenzie Cranston, and Brody Folkard. She is also survived by beloved sisters Alice Jane (Dez) Leclair and Kim (Lee) Coe-Turner; brother Wendell Butch (Charlotte) Coe, sisters-in-law Donna Coe and Judy Coe. Predeceased by her son Glenn Folkard, brothers Orville (Betty) Coe, Keith (Helen) Coe, Charles Coe, and Robert Coe. Nancy will be sadly missed by her pets Finley and Boo Boo. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. Donations in memory of Nancy to Lanark Animal Welfare Society would be appreciated by the family. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 10, 2020.
