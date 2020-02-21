|
|
Peacefully at the Broadview Nursing Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Peter Langdon. Predeceased by her parents Gordon and Norma Durant. Cherished sister of Elizabeth Jessup, Eloise Durant (Alan Roberts), Michael Durant, Mary Lyn Durant, Judith Durant, and Jane Durant (Denis Gouchie). Greatly missed by her nieces Brianne Fisher (Michael), and Layken Durant-Gouchie (Kyle). Fondly remembered by her great-niece Layla Fisher. Dearly remembered by extended family and friends. As per Nancy's wishes cremation has taken place. Interment will take place in Spring. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Broadview Nursing Center - Activity Fund would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 21, 2020