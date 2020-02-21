Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy LANGDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee LANGDON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee LANGDON Obituary
Peacefully at the Broadview Nursing Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Peter Langdon. Predeceased by her parents Gordon and Norma Durant. Cherished sister of Elizabeth Jessup, Eloise Durant (Alan Roberts), Michael Durant, Mary Lyn Durant, Judith Durant, and Jane Durant (Denis Gouchie). Greatly missed by her nieces Brianne Fisher (Michael), and Layken Durant-Gouchie (Kyle). Fondly remembered by her great-niece Layla Fisher. Dearly remembered by extended family and friends. As per Nancy's wishes cremation has taken place. Interment will take place in Spring. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Broadview Nursing Center - Activity Fund would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -