In Peterborough June 6, 2020. Nancy McPhail (Hull), 78, formerly of Portland ON. Loving wife of Richard for 54 years. Cherished mother of Mark, Paul (Carla) and Deni-Jon (Jamie). Proud Nana of six grandsons. Sister of Russell Hull (Pat) and sister-in-law of Zelda and Margaret Hull and brother-in-law of Bud Vandusen. Predeceased by sister Myrla and brothers Gerald and Donald. Lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life at a later date.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 20, 2020.
