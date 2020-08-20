In Peterborough June 6, 2020. Nancy McPhail (Hull), 78, formerly of Portland ON. Loving wife of Richard for 54 years. Cherished mother of Mark, Paul (Carla) and Deni-Jon (Jamie). Proud Nana of six grandsons. Sister of Russell Hull (Pat) and sister-in-law of Zelda and Margaret Hull and brother-in-law of Bud Vandusen. Predeceased by sister Myrla and brothers Gerald and Donald. Lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life at a later date.



