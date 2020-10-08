Of Smiths Falls, passed away suddenly with her family by her side at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 58 years of age. Tracy, devoted wife of Sheldon Call for over 7 years. Loving daughter of the late Glenn and Marie Barber. Cherished mother to Kevin (Amanda) Lasenba, and Melissa (Tyler) Lasenba. Stepmother to Josh. Devoted Grandma to Addison, Maxwell, Jackson, Emily, and Atticus. Loving sister to Yvonne (Steve) Dillon, Colleen Barber, Jeannie Barber, and the late Valerie Barber. Tracy will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. A Celebration of Tracy's Life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Tracy's name are appreciated at any charity of your choice
. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca