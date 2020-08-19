1/1
nee Byrne Faye Margaret Mary Dowdall
(Devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother) Peacefully in Kanata, Ontario on August 17, 2020. Faye (nee Byrne) Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 81. Cherished wife of the late Allan. Loving mother to Jeff (Beverly), and Julie (Don Willey). Proud Grandma to Alexis, Madison, Emily and Josh. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Gert. Survived by her sisters Martina (Albert Lunn) and Bernadette (the late Gerry Patterson). Missed by her relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Faye may be made to the Holy Name of Mary Parish (Almonte). A special thank-you to the staff from Almonte General Hospital and Orchard View by the Mississippi for their dedicated care and support. Due to restrictions a Private Family Mass will be held at Holy Name of Mary Parish (Almonte). Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313) Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 19, 2020.
