December 25, 1928-July 1, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Broadview Nursing Centre on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Howard T. Bennett (July 17, 2010) Survived by sisters Mary (James) Johnston, Vera (Lorne Deugo-deceased) and brother Lloyd (Reta) Code. Predeceased by her brothers Stanley (Dorothy-surviving), Gordon (Marilyn-surviving), Allan (Eleanor-surviving), William (Joan-surviving), Fred (Mary Ellen-surviving) and her sisters Edna (Harvey Ruttle), Anna (Kenneth Avery) and Evelyn (Garth Workman-surviving). She will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held. For those who wish, a donation to Broadview Centre Activity Program or Franktown Public Cemetery would be appreciated. Elsie's family would like to express a huge sincere thank you to all the staff at Broadview Nursing Centre who provided professional compassionate care throughout her 10-year residency there. Arrangements entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON www.barkerfh.com