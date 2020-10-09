1/1
Marcia Gaye McCue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia Gaye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia passed away following a short illness in hospital in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 81 years. She was predeceased by her husband Glenn McCue and her parents Nellie (Wilcox) and George Howell, her sister Donna Howell and brother Lorne Howell. Marcia was the loved and respected mother of Mike (Carol), Guy (Trudy) McCue and Tracy (Terry) Cole; grandmother of Cavan, Jamie, Sean, Alicia and Miranda McCue and sister-in-law of Ginger Howell. She will be fondly remembered by all her family and friends. The funeral service and interment in Rideau Ferry Cemetery will be held privately for the family. Those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations in her honour to the Carleton Place & District Hospital, 211 Lake Avenue East, Carleton Place, Ontario K7C 1J4. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved