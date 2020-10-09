Marcia Gaye McCue

Marcia passed away following a short illness in hospital in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 81 years. She was predeceased by her husband Glenn McCue and her parents Nellie (Wilcox) and George Howell, her sister Donna Howell and brother Lorne Howell. Marcia was the loved and respected mother of Mike (Carol), Guy (Trudy) McCue and Tracy (Terry) Cole; grandmother of Cavan, Jamie, Sean, Alicia and Miranda McCue and sister-in-law of Ginger Howell. She will be fondly remembered by all her family and friends. The funeral service and interment in Rideau Ferry Cemetery will be held privately for the family. Those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations in her honour to the Carleton Place & District Hospital, 211 Lake Avenue East, Carleton Place, Ontario K7C 1J4. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.