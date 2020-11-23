Peacefully at Marianhill, Pembroke on Thursday, November 19th at the age of 83, after a lengthy illness (Alzheimer's). She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roland, sons Christopher (Margaret), and Stephen (Jennifer), daughter-in-law Nicole, grandchildren Mitchell, Melissa, Olivia, Marcus, Adam, Makayla and Abigail and sister Josie Plazek. Predeceased by her son Michael, her parents Martha and Albert Kenopic, and her siblings John Kenopic, Marguerite Bertrand, Anne Kenopic, Jamesina Walsh, Isabelle Hickson, and Ambrose Kenopic. Helen graduated from the Lorraine School of Nursing in 1961, and served her community as a Registered Nurse with the Renfrew County Health Unit in North Renfrew until she retired in 1996. Helen had a strong work ethic, held high standards, and possessed a strong will right up until her last breath. She will be remembered as a family oriented and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Deep River. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later (safe) time to be determined and will be announced. Spring Interment at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Renfrew. In memory of Helen, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Marianhill would be appreciated by the family. Condolences, tributes, donations www.murphyfuneralhome.ca