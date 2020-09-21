With heavy hearts, the Smith family announce that their Matriarch passed away unexpectedly at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Saturday morning, September 19, 2020; Margaret Isobel Smith of Calabogie was in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Alex James Smith (1994). Dearly loved mother of Bev Moran of Calabogie; Raymond Smith (Debbie) of Point Clark, ON and Marion Smith of Cold Lake, AB. Cherished and proud "Grannie" of 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter Alma Norton (late Bernard). Dear sister of Ken McLachlin (June) of Cabri, SK; Shirley Emon (Eric) of Calabogie and Ruth Easton (J.R.) of Renfrew. Daughter of the late Peter and Isobel (nee McLeod) McLachlin, Margaret was also predeceased by siblings: Ross (late Joan), Glen (Olive), Janet McNulty (Bill). Also survived and lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and good friends. A kind, warm-hearted lady, Margaret enjoyed country living. Gardening, quilting, knitting and enjoying family were among her greatest joys in life. She has left a legacy of love and kindness. Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation took place on Monday morning, September 21st. Extended family and friends were invited to join us for a funeral service which was webcast live on Monday morning at 10 a.m. Interment followed at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Calabogie. In memory, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Calabogie Food Bank. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily.ca