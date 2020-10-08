(Retired Hair Stylist) Gone home to be with her Lord on Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020 while surrounded by her family at her home in Arnprior under the care and guidance of Dr. J. R. Boersma. Gail's journey home will reunite her with her husband and best friend, Bill Collins (December 11, 2008). Loving mother of Scott (Janet) and Todd (Debbie). Proud Nanny of Sarah Collins, Craig Collins (Celine), Taylor Collins (Cassie) and Kayla Farrow (Justin). Great-Nanny of Evie, Quinn and two more arriving soon. Gail is survived by her sister, Bev Moote (Peter) of Niagara Falls. Predeceased by siblings: Ivan Mosley (WW II), Wanda Turcotte (late Bernie), Keith Mosley (late Dorothy), Alberna Tourangeau (Bert of Arnprior), Calvin Mosley (Charlene of Braeside) and Junior Mosley (late Pierrette). Also predeceased by her godson, Kim Turcotte (Patsy of Arnprior). Special aunt of many nieces and nephews. Gail was an active member of the community. She loved to entertain and visit with her many longtime friends in both Arnprior and Perth. Gail's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private graveside service for Gail's immediate family will take place at the Albert Street Cemetery in Arnprior. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Grace St. Andrew's United Church Building Fund, a place where Gail was a dedicated member of both the UCW Auxiliary and Prayer Group. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca