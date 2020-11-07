After a long battle with cancer, Doreen passed away at Kemptville District Hospital on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in her 81st year, with her loving husband Mike and son Shaun at her side. Beloved mother-in-law to Su (Sunderland), Nana to Zane and Anika, and sister of Bernadette Thompson, of Summerside, P.E.I. Predeceased by her parents Norbert and Ella and sisters Coleen (Bob Berryhill) and Irene (Neil Cooligan) of Ottawa. Dear sister-in-law of Leonard and Mary Bugyra of Toronto, Gerry and Irene Bugyra of Sault Ste. Marie, and the late Patrick Bugyra and Detta O'Farrell. Doreen will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews and extended family. A special thank you to the staff at KDH for the compassionate care that they gave Doreen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kemptville District Hospital Foundation in Doreen's name. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private and by invitation only and subject to capacity limits. If you wish to attend, please send an email to emmbee01@rogers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, Kemptville, Ontario.