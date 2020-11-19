1/1
nee Richardson Margaret E. JARVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret lost her battle with her third and fourth diagnoses of cancer on November 11, 2020 at the age of 76 years. She is survived by her second husband Keith Jarvis, children Alan (Vicky) Buker, Rose (Dan) Birch, step-son Greg Jarvis, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret was sister of Glen (Linda) Richardson, Philip (Pat) Richardson, Herbie Richardson, Norma Milligan and Heather Belanger. She was predeceased by daughter Angela and siblings Norman, Joe, Lou Anne and Katherine. Margaret was the eldest child of Herb and Loretta Richardson. Arrangements are private at this time, a celebration of her life will be held when covid-19 is over. Those wishing are asked to make a memorial donation to a charity of their choice. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved