Margaret lost her battle with her third and fourth diagnoses of cancer on November 11, 2020 at the age of 76 years. She is survived by her second husband Keith Jarvis, children Alan (Vicky) Buker, Rose (Dan) Birch, step-son Greg Jarvis, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret was sister of Glen (Linda) Richardson, Philip (Pat) Richardson, Herbie Richardson, Norma Milligan and Heather Belanger. She was predeceased by daughter Angela and siblings Norman, Joe, Lou Anne and Katherine. Margaret was the eldest child of Herb and Loretta Richardson. Arrangements are private at this time, a celebration of her life will be held when covid-19 is over. Those wishing are asked to make a memorial donation to a charity of their choice
. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.