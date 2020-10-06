1/2
nee Tubman Dorothy Dorthea MULDOON
Dorothy passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Saturday October 3, 2020 at the age of 76 after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Patrick Muldoon. Dorothy will be forever remembered by her children and grandchildren Reid and Victoria Crawford. Predeceased by granddaughter Katie-Leigh and grandson Brandon Crawford. Dear sister of Irene Zimmerling of Cobden and sister-in-law of Helen Reed. Dorothy was also predeceased by her sisters Doris and Evelyn and brother Edward. Daughter of the late Dean and Violet (Canavan) Tubman. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Interment to take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Shawville, Quebec at a later date. In memory of Dorothy a donation may be made to the Grace St. Andrew's United Church in Arnprior or to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 6, 2020.
