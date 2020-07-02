Peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital. Betty of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Grant Greene (1999). Survived by her children Diane Pennock (Bill), Garth (Jocelyne), Dennis (Christine), Wilma Ladurantaye (Mike), Connie Welsh (Mike) and Bonnie MacIntyre (Doug). Predeceased by son Percy (1983) and daughter-in-law Cathy (2016). Survived by two stepsons Carl (Shirly) and Larry also ten grandchildren, predeceased by Rebecca (2020). As well as one brother Richard Wright (Donna) and one sister-in-law Elaine Waring, including three half-sisters Margaret, Phyllis, and Brenda and two half-brothers Eric and Allan. Those wishing, a donation to Almonte General Hospital or your favourite charity would be appreciated by the Greene Family. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com