It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Neil McDougall, at Brockville, Ontario, on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 42 years. After almost a two year battle with illness he has found his new light. Neil leaves behind his long-time partner Geneva Donaldson and their much loved daughter Hunter Rae McDougall, who was the light of his life, his parents Lee and Janet (Lemay) McDougall, his sister Jacquie Blaney, brother-in-law Dwayne and ever so loved niece Kennedy Blaney. Neil is also survived by his grandmother Betty McDougall (late Ray). Neil will also be missed by his in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Everyone that knew Neil loved him for the hardworking man he was, he was an amazing provider for his family and would give the shirt off his back to help. Neil was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors and loved his camp, everyone knew that if Neil was not at home or at work, then he was at the camp. We would like to thank the staff at the Brockville Hospital for their care and support during this difficult time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For those desiring, donations may be made to an education trust fund being set up for Hunter. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 10, 2020