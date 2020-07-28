1/1
Neil Graham
Graham Neil of Carleton Place, Ontario passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 70. After several months of declining health, Graham died peacefully with his beloved wife, Gisèle and their children by his side in the home that he built by the lake. Graham was born in England on October 23, 1949, to Edward Neil and Edith Neil and was the older brother to Jeffrey Neil. Graham is survived by his wife Gisèle; children Jennifer Neil, Melissa (Joey) Bittle, and Matthew Neil; adored grandchildren Maya, Mikael, and Maxen. A private family memorial will be held, and his celebration of life will take place later in the year (pending provincial health restrictions). The family requests that people make a donation in support of cancer research, in lieu of sending flowers. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
