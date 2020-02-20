|
|
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Nelda McBride of RR3 Renfrew, who passed away peacefully in Bonnechere Manor Renfrew, on Monday February 10, 2020 in her 98th year. Nelda McBride nee Schroeder beloved wife of the late J. Milton McBride. Dear mother of John Douglas McBride (Nancy), and Peter Alexander McBride. Also survived by 3 grandchildren Ashley, Bryan, James, 1 sister Florence Sewter and 1 brother Wally (Elizabeth) Schroeder, and several nieces, nephews. Predeceased by sisters Eleanor Jeffery, Gertie Johnston and brothers Leonard, Carl, Verner, Edward, Ernest and Elvin. Friends may call at the Fraser - Morris and Heubner Funeral Home Cobden, Thursday February 13, 2020 from 10am until Service time in the Chapel at 11am. Spring Interment Cobden Union Cemetery. As expressions of Sympathy Donations to Hospice Renfrew would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 20, 2020