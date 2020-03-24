|
CHARBONNEAU, Nellie (Burton) Peacefully at Bonnechere Manor, on Friday, March 20, 2020, in her 96th year. Dear mother of Warren Burton (Monika), Vicki Burton, Patricia Stubinski (Rob), Nancy Burton, Shawn Burton (Rachel) and Shelly Burton. Grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. At Nellie's request, cremation will take place and there will be no service. In memory of Nellie, donations to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank Dr. Low and the wonderful and compassionate staff of Bonnechere Manor for all of their care. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 24, 2020