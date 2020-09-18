Succumbed to cancer September 1, 2020, her husband of 62 years, Leon Giroux at her side. Born March 24, 1932, she was predeceased by parents, Michael & Lina Neville (nee Villeneuve), Ross Township, sister Doreena (Leonard Chapeski), Horton Township and dear, first-husband Ambrose Chapeski, Horton Township. Survived by her sister Ann-Marie (Lucien Giroux), Spencerville. Survived by children Patricia (nee Chapeski - John Eady), Ottawa, Ambrose Chapeski (Dianne), Renfrew, Joseph Giroux, Foresters Falls, Yvonne Giroux, (Jim Sutcliff), Renfrew. Predeceased by children Albert Chapeski, Christopher Chapeski (Teresa), infant, Peter Chapeski, Catherine Webster (nee Giroux - Mark), Bernadette Simpson (nee Giroux - Rob). Dearly missed by many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Her memory will be cherished by many dear friends and extended family. Margarita worked at Revenue Canada, Ottawa for years and was well known in volunteer and Metis Communities. She was laid to rest at St Francis Xavier Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., Fr. Kerry Brennan presided.



