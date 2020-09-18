1/
Margarita Catherine Victoria Mary "Marguerite" (Neville-Chapeski) Giroux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margarita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Succumbed to cancer September 1, 2020, her husband of 62 years, Leon Giroux at her side. Born March 24, 1932, she was predeceased by parents, Michael & Lina Neville (nee Villeneuve), Ross Township, sister Doreena (Leonard Chapeski), Horton Township and dear, first-husband Ambrose Chapeski, Horton Township. Survived by her sister Ann-Marie (Lucien Giroux), Spencerville. Survived by children Patricia (nee Chapeski - John Eady), Ottawa, Ambrose Chapeski (Dianne), Renfrew, Joseph Giroux, Foresters Falls, Yvonne Giroux, (Jim Sutcliff), Renfrew. Predeceased by children Albert Chapeski, Christopher Chapeski (Teresa), infant, Peter Chapeski, Catherine Webster (nee Giroux - Mark), Bernadette Simpson (nee Giroux - Rob). Dearly missed by many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Her memory will be cherished by many dear friends and extended family. Margarita worked at Revenue Canada, Ottawa for years and was well known in volunteer and Metis Communities. She was laid to rest at St Francis Xavier Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., Fr. Kerry Brennan presided.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved