Nicholas passed away peacefully at home on April 3rd, 2020 at the age of 32. He is survived by his parents, Katherine and Victor, sister Cassandra, grandmother Donna Smith, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nick was well-known in Perth and had many friends around town. Nick was an enthusiastic hugger. So much so that he had to be taught that hugging strangers at the Independent Grocer and Metro was not necessarily appropriate. He also loved comedy. Slapstick was probably his favourite - he loved watching America's Funniest Home Videos and was a huge fan of his friends and family acting out fake falls and head bonks for his enjoyment. Nick had an amazing laugh that he shared often. Nick loved music. He had surprisingly good rhythm and loved sessions with his music therapist, where he was able to make his own. He also loved singing along to his favourite songs. He loved game shows, comedies, and many different children's shows, although his all-time favourite was still Barney the Dinosaur (much to his family's annoyance). He loved bowling and go-karting and spent many joyful hours circling the track at Karter's Korner. Nick was born with a rare genetic disorder called Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome. While this presented many challenges, he thrived with the care and support of his family, friends, and many medical professionals. His family wishes to thank all of the people who supported and cared for Nick throughout his life, including those working at CHEO and Dr. Peter Jechel in Perth. Nick attended the Tayside Daycare and also attended the Queen Elizabeth School in Perth for many years, thanks to the support of former principal Mr. Stewart. His learning and social growth were supported by his Educational Assistant, Mrs. Lee, and many Family Relief Workers, including Patty Girard, Terry Fox, and Donna Bourgeault. The world was brighter for having Nicholas in it. He challenged us, brought us joy and laughter, and loved fiercely. He will be so greatly missed. No service will be held at this time. Details of a celebration of life will be forthcoming in summer 2020. In honour of Nicholas, contributions to the Lanark Community Programs of Carleton Place would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 17, 2020