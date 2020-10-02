1/1
Nicholas "Nic" Wark-Moulton
(Best known for his larger than life personality and for living life to the fullest) Suddenly on September 28, 2020 "Nic" of Lanark Highlands, ON. At the age of 24. Sadly missed by his parents, Cardiff and Julie as well as his brother, Mathew and his sister Elizabeth. Beloved grandson to Faye and Ossie and the late Delmer and Rolande. Remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the C.R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc. (127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontariom (613)256-3313) Donations may be made to the Lanark Highlands Fire Department and the family thanks them for their service. Condolences and tributes: www.crgamble.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
