Nina PAVIE
It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Nina Pavie at the age of 93 on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital. She was predeceased by her loving husband John. Nina is survived by her children David (Lisa) and Diana (Rob) Szkarlat. Proud grandmother of Mark (Chelsea) Pavie, Jenny (Kevin) Moorehouse, Nicholas, Colin and Katrina (Tom) Szkarlat. Great-grandmother of Parker, Wade, Makenna, Wesley, Olivia and Jack. Survived by her sister Norma Rand. Private arrangements for family will be held at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. Interment will be held at Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte. The family wishes to thank the Bayshore nurses and the nurses at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care during Mum's illness. For those who wish, a donation to the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 9, 2020.
