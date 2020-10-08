Norma HAVENS

On Saturday evening, September 26, 2020, at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, Norma was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. Norma Helen Havens (nee Giroux) of Arnprior was in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Havens (October 18, 2015) and by her first marriage, the late Al Bastien (November 18, 1996). Dearly loved mother of Clifford (Laurie) of White Lake; Robert (Donna) of Lake Echo, N.S.; Carol Gagnon (Roger) of Orléans and Frank (Sandra) of White Lake. Predeceased by her daughter Cheryl Holland (Wayne of White Lake). Cherished grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 10 and great-great-grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Bob Giroux (late Pauline) of Ottawa, Velma McNichol (late George) of Renfrew and Jean Hueston (late Delmer) also of Ottawa. Predeceased by 3 brothers: Gerald (late Bina), Henry (late Goldie) and Emile Giroux (late Doris) (survived by Lois of Ottawa) as well as 4 sisters: Florence Campbell (late Bert), Pearl Patterson (late Don), Mildred Currie (late Harold) and Mabel Giroux. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by the Havens family. Norma's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will take place. Extended family and friends may join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service to be held in the Pilon Family Chapel on Thursday morning, October 8th at 11 o'clock. Interment White Lake Cemetery at a later date. In memory of Norma, please consider a donation to Glad Tidings Pentecostal Church, Arnprior. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily.ca