In his 89th year Norm passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Norm leaves behind his wife Mina, son David of Branford, Susan of Brockville, stepsons Clayton of Smiths Falls, Doug (Sandra) of Athens, Carl of Smiths Falls and stepdaughter Connie of Smiths Falls, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he greatly enjoyed. Norm is predeceased by his parents and 12 siblings. There will be no service scheduled at this time. Donations can be made on Norm's behalf to Diabetic Association. Norm will be remembered for his love of Mina, board games, Cards, Blue Grass Music, Johnny Cash and spoiling his grandchildren with candy.