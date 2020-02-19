|
Norman passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 97. Predeceased in December by his beloved wife Pauline Hall. Loving father to Diane (Gerald) Ruygrok, Susan Allan (Paul Seguin), Jeffery Hall, John Hall (Joan) and Christina Hall. Grandfather to Jessica, Chelsea, Tom, Kyle, Harry, Lauren, Elisa, Wren and Jackson. Great-grandfather to Nora, Bronwyn, Aiden, Emma and Olivia. He enjoyed many years with family and friends by the lake. Norman served five years with the Canadian Armed Services during the 2nd World War. He worked for the Federal Government for over 30 years as an Electrical Engineer. We will hold him in our hearts forever. As per Norman's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital - Great War Memorial Foundation.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 19, 2020