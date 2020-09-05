Norman PROULX

With sadness the family announce that Norman passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family at home Thursday evening, September 3, 2020. He was 76. Cherished husband of Alice Proulx (nee Ladouceur) for over 50 years. Dearly loved father of Alan (Corbi) and Helen Proulx (Mike Parsons). Special grandpa of Stephanie (Ryan), Kevin (Vicki), Melanie, Braidy, Chelssica, Wade and Cora, and great grandpa of Kadin, Liam, Hunter, Mason and Isabella. Norman will be missed by his brother Dominic (Doreen). Predeceased by his brothers Herbert and Victor, as well as his sisters Rita, Bessie, Stella, Alice, Irene, Ruby, Florence, and Myrtle. Norman's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Norman, please consider Lung Cancer Canada.