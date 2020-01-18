|
Peacefully, at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, January 15, 2020; Normand Babineau of Arnprior passed away at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Mona (nee Hamilton). Dear father of David of Arnprior; Paul of Brockville; Steven (Jill) of Ormond Beach, Florida; Cheryl Gill (Richard) of Burnstown and Debbie Levac of Arnprior. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Son of the late Tilmon and Marie (nee Melanson) Babineau. Also predeceased by his brother, Raymond and his sister, Jeannine Deveaux (late Louis). Norm's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation was held on Monday evening, January 20th from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:15. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, Arnprior on Tuesday morning, January 21st at 11 o'clock. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory, please consider a donation to the St. John Chrysostom Church Memorial Fund. Members of the Knights of Columbus, Council 2082 Arnprior assembled at the funeral home for prayers on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 18, 2020