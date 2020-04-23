|
|
Passed away peacefully at Carleton Place Terrace on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Clark Joseph Sheppard. Cherished mother to Jane (Les) Johnson of Fredricksburg, Virginia and John (Mary) Sheppard of Ottawa. Adored Nana and Grandma to Laura Jane (Scott) Ramsburg, Leslie Ann Johnson (Michael Levis), and William (Kim) Sheppard. Dearest great-grandmother to Devon Ramsburg, and Joel and Kaitlyn Sheppard. Norva was the daughter of the late Merley and Margaret Vandusen. Loving sister to Ormand and Bud Vandusen. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Norva is predeceased by her sister Meryl Gilligan, and her brothers Ivors, Glen, Claud, Gerald and Cedric Vandusen. A private graveside will take place for her immediate family at Maple Vale Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Trinity United Church or the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 23, 2020