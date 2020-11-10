1/1
Ole Petersen
Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Ole Petersen of Kemptville, age 83. Loving husband of Phyllis Petersen (nee Durant). Loving father of Mike Petersen (Lisa) of Kemptville. Dear father-in-law of Donna Petersen of Kemptville. Dear brother of Dennis Petersen (Faye) of Ottawa, Walter Petersen (late Verna) of Ramsayville, Manley Petersen (Joan) of Charlo, New Brunswick, Amy Davis (John) of Dalhousie, New Brunswick and Esther Crandall (late Ernie) of Port William, Nova Scotia. Ole will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Shelby, Kyle (Chelsea), Brooke and 3 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his sons Jim and Douglas Petersen and his brothers Roger, Kenneth and John Petersen. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to Covid restrictions a celebration of Ole's life will be held on August 15, 2021. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift "please notify the family". Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 10, 2020.
