Olga SIMPSON
SIMPSON, Olga of Smiths Falls passed away peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital with her granddaughter by her side on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Olga is predeceased by her husband and best friend, Peter Simpson and her oldest child, Norval Simpson. She'll be greatly missed and always loved by her children, Garnet and Carol (Mike Volpe), her grandchildren Valan Simpson (Tyler McIlmoyle) and Mikhail Volpe and her wee great-grandchildren Daniel and Riley McIlmoyle. Olga is daughter to her late parents, Wilhelmina and Friedrich Gnenz and sister to Emmy Ratz (the late Eric) Ratz, the late Herman (Hilda) Gnenz and the late Henry (Mabel) Gnenz. Her nieces, nephews and friends will forever have their special memories of her. As per Olga's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Olga's life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the L.A.W.S. (Lanark Animal Welfare Society) or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Guest Book sponsored by Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel

