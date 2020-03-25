|
Born July 3, 1933 in the village of Mountain, Dundas County. Peacefully at the Kemptville District Hospital on Friday, March 20, 2020. Betty Scott age 86 of Mountain Township. Longtime member of Heckston United Church. Beloved wife of the late William Eugene Scott. Loving mother of Preston Eugene Scott. Dear daughter of the late Dorothy Elizabeth (Simser) and Wilburn James Simzer. Cherished sister of the late Elmer (Sandra) Simzer of Johnstown, late Muriel Simzer, Marjorie (late Donald) Toohey of Lyn, Joyce Simzer of Osgoode, June (late Claude) Nadon of Cornwall. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and the Scott Family. A Visitation and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain, (613-989-3836). Spring Interment South Gower Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Memory of Betty to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital or Heckston United Church. Online condolences may be made to www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 25, 2020