It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Aunt Olive. Wilson on January 1, 2020 at the age of 101. Aunt Olive died at Groves Park Lodge in Renfrew, Ontario. She was born in Renfrew to Tom and Elizabeth Kennedy. She was predeceased by her loving husband William Wilson, sisters Agnes Kennedy Shaw (Evans Shaw), Dorothy Kennedy Anderson (Gordon Anderson), and brother Jack Kennedy (Enid Grenier Kennedy). She leaves behind to mourn: Diane Jones (Earl), Beth Foster (Thom), Heather Anderson Ross (David), Tom Anderson (Gayle), Peter Shaw (Linda), Douglas Shaw (Sandra), Jane Gagnon (Kevin), Sandra Sheridan (Robert) and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Special thank you to her nieces Julie Sheridan Cole and Stephanie Moorman for the amazing love and care given our Aunt Olive during the final weeks of her life. Our Aunt Olive was a very kind and loving person, always wanting to help and care for others. She was a source of stability and comfort for all of our family. Loved by all her loss will leave a void that cannot be filled. She will be forever in our hearts. Thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Groves Park Lodge for their dedication and concern. There will be a Celebration of Life for Olive on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Renfrew Presbyterian Church. Reception to follow in the church hall. Inurnment at Thompsonville Cemetery. Donations in memory of Olive to Groves Park Lodge Auxiliary or Renfrew Victoria Hospital would be appreciated by the family and can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 18, 2020