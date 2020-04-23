Home

Blair & Son Funeral Directors
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Pamela Ann Brown


1948 - 2020
Pamela Ann Brown Obituary
Pamela Brown passed away on Easter Sunday at Kingston General Hospital after a 5 day battle with Covid 19. Pam was predeceased by her parents Harold and Margaret Walton. She is survived by her beloved husband James Brown and will be sadly missed by dear friends Mary Capper and Patricia Sargent. Pam was a retired administrator who has lovingly cared for her husband Jim since his profound stroke over 20 years ago. The Browns, formerly from the Bowmanville, Ontario area have been residents of Carolina Suites Retirement Home in Perth in recent years. A kind and gentle soul, Pam was British by birth but a proud Canadian. She was a voracious reader who adored animals (especially Golden Retrievers) and had an amazing memory for names. There wasn't a staff member or resident at Carolina that she couldn't address by their first name. She is fondly remembered by all who knew her. A private interment will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Sons Funeral Director, Perth, Ontario.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 23, 2020
