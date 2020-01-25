|
|
Died at Queensway Carleton Hospital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the age of 45. Beloved daughter of Dr. Thomas and the late Debora. Predeceased by her brother Trevor. Survived by her uncles David Shore and Allan Youngman, cousins Christine, Peter, Colin and Alison. Dear friend of Amanda and Alex. A Memorial Service was held at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. Memorial Donations to Mito Canada (mitocanada.org) would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 25, 2020