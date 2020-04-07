|
|
Passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at the age of 59 after a brave battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Christopher Lake. Loving mother of Julie, Robert, Kristina and Zachary. Proud grandmother of Dustin, Ceanna, Parker and William. Cherished sister of Geraldine, James, Yvette, Ronald, Roland "Billy", Ivan and the late Peter "Sam". Pam will be truly missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Keeping with Pam's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the online or by phone. Please give us a call at (705) 653 - 1179 if you have any questions or concerns. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 7, 2020