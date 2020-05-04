Peter passed away in the Kingston hospital on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 86 years. He was greatly loved and respected by his family including his wife Theodora "Lola" Karigiannis (married in Montreal on May 8th, 1959), sons Frankie (Anna) and Dimitrios, daughter Sophia (George) Stefanos, grandchildren Alexandros, Nikitas, Elena Stefanos, Maya, Nikolas and Markos, Sophia, Jonathan, Maddox and Cohen Kotsovolos. Peter will be sadly missed by brother Gus, sister Jane Christopoulos, all his family and many good friends. He was predeceased by sisters Fofo Kosmas and Niki Kotsovolos. Peter was widely known and will be remembered for his friendly professional manner and many hours of dedication with Lola as co-owners of the Perth Restaurant from 1966 until his retirement in 1998. The arrangements will be held privately for the family. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held later. In remembrance of Peter, memorial donations to the Lanark County Alzheimer Society of the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.





