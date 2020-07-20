Tragically on Wednesday, July 15 2020, at the age of 57. Loving spouse of Pam Provost. Loving father of Robert Lynch, Tina Smith (Eric Dambrauskas) and Melanie Smith (Rusty Pearce). Proud grandfather of Layla, Mayson, Adrianna and Oaklynn. Dear brother of Randy-deceased (Heather-surviving), Theresa (Keith Jinkinson-deceased), Time Lynch and Kelly (Allen McDiarmid) Loving friend of Karen Smith. A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com