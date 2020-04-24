|
|
Patricia Ann Boelsma (Potter) went to be with her Lord and Saviour on April 21, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband, Jim, and survived by her son Michael (Yvonne) of Cultus Lake, BC, Christina (Gord) of Carleton Place, David (Kathy) of Smiths Falls and Janet, of Carleton Place, Ontario. Also survived by her brother Phillip (June) Potter. She has left a legacy of faith and love to her grandchildren Angela, Tyrel (Taylor), Trevor, Hayley, Gavin, Lee (Angela), Logan, Haydan, Terran and her great-grandchildren Kylee, Harvey, Sylvia and Helena. Pat resided in Ashton, ON for 53 years, 47 years of those spent with her husband Jim (who went to be with the Lord 6 years ago). Pat worked at Revenue Canada for a number of years before staying home to raise her children, as well as being a foster home to many other children over the years. Her ability to create experiences for her family has left many memories of joy and connection. She was an integral part of the community in her role as postmistress up until her early retirement. Pat's life has impacted so many in her expressions of faith and love for Christ. She was an encouragement to so many people throughout her life. Her continued community presence was felt with her hosting a bible study group from Christ Church Ashton, who met at her house weekly, up until recently and was such an incredible blessing in her life. The family would like to thank the nurses of Bayshore Home Health Care for their excellent support and care during this time. We would also like to thank Dr. Jennifer Laskey for her attentiveness and heartfelt presence during Pat's illness and for all her support. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please continue to donate to those in need and think of Pat. Internment will take place at Christ Church Cemetery in a private ceremony. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 24, 2020