1/1
Patricia Ann Branje
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia passed away in the Brockville hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Gloria and Michael Allen and her husband Arnold Branje. Patricia was the loved and respected mother and grandmother to Arnold (Sarah) and their daughter Karina, Mary Ann (Matthew) Nause and their children Andrew and Jessica and Michael (Jennifer) and their children Benjamin and Evangeline. She will be sadly missed by her siblings Marilyn (late Michael) Wolynice, Nancy (Tom) Lynch, Michelle (Ward) Foss, all her nieces, nephews, family and many friends. Due to the current restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held in Perth privately for the family. Those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations to the Lanark County Cancer Society "Wheels of Hope" Program, 10 Sunset Blvd, Perth, Ontario K7H 2Y2. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved