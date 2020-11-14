Patricia passed away in the Brockville hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Gloria and Michael Allen and her husband Arnold Branje. Patricia was the loved and respected mother and grandmother to Arnold (Sarah) and their daughter Karina, Mary Ann (Matthew) Nause and their children Andrew and Jessica and Michael (Jennifer) and their children Benjamin and Evangeline. She will be sadly missed by her siblings Marilyn (late Michael) Wolynice, Nancy (Tom) Lynch, Michelle (Ward) Foss, all her nieces, nephews, family and many friends. Due to the current restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held in Perth privately for the family. Those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations to the Lanark County Cancer Society
"Wheels of Hope" Program, 10 Sunset Blvd, Perth, Ontario K7H 2Y2. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.