Patricia Elizabeth O'Prey
Suddenly at her residence on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Patricia Mallette of Smiths Falls, in her 58th year. Loved daughter of Clara Sovey and the late Louis Mallette. Beloved wife of Bernard O'Prey. Loving mother of Jamie (Jamie-Lynn) O'Prey, Christopher O'Prey (Lindsey Doe) all of Smiths Falls and Crystal O'Prey (Robin Duperron) of Frankville. Dear sister of Rose, Robert, Carol, Lewis, Louis and Mary. Fondly remembered by grandchildren; Gavin, Katie-Lynn, Leah, Jaida, Lylaih, Oaklynn and Jaxson. Also survived by her nieces and nephews. A Private Family Service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations made to the charity of your choice would be appreciated (Memorial donations by cheque or credit card). Professional Service Arrangements entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home - 27 Main Street Elgin - 613-359-5555 or at www.scotlandfuneralhome.com Burial, Cremation and Pre-Arrangement Centre

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 16, 2020.
