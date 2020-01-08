|
Peacefully at the Groves Park Lodge in Renfrew early Monday morning, January 6, 2020; Patricia Marcella Fabian, a longtime resident of Round Lake passed away at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Harry Fabian (1985). Dearly loved mother of Bob and his wife Lynn of Arnprior. Cherished grandmother of Kevin Fabian (Candace), Scott Fabian and Mark Fabian and great-grandmother of Danika. Dear sister of Florence Sully of Ottawa. Daughter of the late Xavier and Laura (nee Coulas) Breznski, Patricia was predeceased by siblings: Felix Breznski, Catherine Yashinskie, Anne Verch, Lorne Breznski and Ambrose Breznski. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Patricia's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation and service will take place on January 18, 2020. Spring interment St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Tramore, Ontario. In memory of Patricia, please consider a donation to the Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca