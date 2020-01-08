Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia FABIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia FABIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully at the Groves Park Lodge in Renfrew early Monday morning, January 6, 2020; Patricia Marcella Fabian, a longtime resident of Round Lake passed away at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Harry Fabian (1985). Dearly loved mother of Bob and his wife Lynn of Arnprior. Cherished grandmother of Kevin Fabian (Candace), Scott Fabian and Mark Fabian and great-grandmother of Danika. Dear sister of Florence Sully of Ottawa. Daughter of the late Xavier and Laura (nee Coulas) Breznski, Patricia was predeceased by siblings: Felix Breznski, Catherine Yashinskie, Anne Verch, Lorne Breznski and Ambrose Breznski. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Patricia's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation and service will take place on January 18, 2020. Spring interment St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Tramore, Ontario. In memory of Patricia, please consider a donation to the Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -