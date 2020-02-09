Home

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Patricia (Moorhead) Hewitt of Newboro, in her 57th year. Loving daughter of Betty (Halladay) and Merton Moorhead of Lyndhurst. Beloved wife of Kevin Hewitt. Cherished mother of Mark (Sasha) Hewitt and Amanda (Michael) Popma all of Westport. Dear sister of Debbie (Gary) Hintz of Gananoque and Russell (Lisa) Moorhead of Lyndhurst. Predeceased by brother, Randy Moorhead. Fondly remembered by grandchildren; Easton and Benjamin. Also survived by sister-in-law, Shari Moorhead as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the LYNDHURST UNITED CHURCH, 403 Lyndhurst Road, Lyndhurst on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12 noon until time of Memorial Service at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at the North Crosby Community Hall, 875 8th Concession Road, Westport. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations made to a Trust Fund for Patricia's grandchildren's education or the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation (Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by the family. www.scotlandfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 9, 2020
