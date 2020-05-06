Peacefully, in her sleep, at Renfrew Victoria Hospital. Beloved wife of the late W. Gerard McNally. Loving mother of Debbi Barker (Bob), Terry (Bonnie), Dianne Wallace (Gordon), Donna Stemmler, Jane Collins (Jeff), and Chris (Taryn). Proud Grandma 'Nally to 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Sister-in-law of Jean McNally (late Joe). Predeceased by her daughter Karen, her son David and siblings Shirley Findlay (late Morley), Donnie, Betty Gilmore (late Ken), Art (Arlene), Bobby, Jimmy, Wayne (Donna) and Wanda. Pat will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private cremation. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, followed by interment at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Renfrew, the Renfrew & District Food Bank, or Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Renfrew Victoria Hospital for their care and support, especially in these difficult times. A special thank you to the RVH Assisted Living team for the loving care they provided to Mom at home. Condolences and donations may be made at mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 6, 2020.