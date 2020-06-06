Patricia Lillian Kilby
It is with great sadness that we announce Pat's peaceful passing at her home on Friday June 5, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving wife and best friend of Ron for 60 years.Loving Mom of Rhonda Messerer, Nancy Kilby and Mark Kilby. Dear Nana of Alex, Matthew, Morganne, Daunte, Ashley, and Samantha and great-nana of Brayden. Pat will be fondly remembered by her sister Jean Cronin (Jack), brother in law Jim Cronin and the entire Kilby family. Predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Cronin. Pat was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Renfrew Branch 148 for many years and enjoyed running the darts and selling Nevada tickets and a member of the Renfrew Silver Seniors. At Pat's request cremation will take place. Donations in memory of Pat may be made to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation or the Royal Canadian Legion Renfrew Branch. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.
