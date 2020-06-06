It is with sadness that we announce the death of our Sister Patricia Olive MacNeil. Pat had been suffering from severe mental illness for many years and the last year of her life was especially difficult due to limitations to her health and mobility. Pat was born October 25, 1947 Smiths Falls, ON. After High School and after working odd jobs Pat graduated from a Nurse's Assistant Program in Halifax, NS and was registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario and served at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax and at the Victoria General Hospital in London, ON and later at the Civic Hospital in Ottawa. She is survived by brother Thomas J. (Sharon) MacNeil, sister Beverley Anne (Bob) Chapman, brother Roderick J. (Susan) MacNeil, sister Sally (Dave Wagar), brother Richard (Caroline) and brother Peter (Robin) MacNeil. We particularly wish to mention the kindness of our MacNeil cousins, Ann, Rosella, Mary Alice, Catherine (Mary Linda), Jessie, James, Rod and Denis over many years who have been so supportive and helpful to Pat and our family. Also, many thanks to Hector Deveaux of Glace Bay, NS who is a long-time friend of Pat and who misses her terribly. Thanks to Dr. Michelle McBride, family physician for her years of support and encouragement. Pat's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will be held at the Malloch Road Cemetery in Arnprior. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Pat, please consider the Royal Ottawa Foundation for Mental Health.